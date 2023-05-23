AAU sacks 2 lecturers, 9 non-academic staff over sexual harassment

It was gathered that the lecturers were dismissed alongside nine non-academic staff members of the tertiary institution for various offences ranging from falsified age, fraud and gross misconduct to extortion and sexual harassment.

According to AAU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Asomwan Adagbonyin, who disclosed this development, the decision to dismiss the lecturers and other staff members of the school, was based on the recommendations of the University Staff Disciplinary Committee which found them guilty of the offences.

Presenting the committee’s report to the Chairman, Andrew Olotu, and members of the AAU Special Intervention Team in Benin City, Adagbonyin revealed that the affected staff members were from the Faculty of Basic Medical Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Nursing Department, Engineering Department, Faculty of Law and Political Science among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Adagbonyin, “the disciplinary committee recommended that the criminal aspect of the disengaged staff members’ offences should be reported to security operatives.”

Adagbonyin said amongst the offenders is a lecturer, who was recommended for sacking after he was found guilty of extorting students of ₦32,000 and ₦52,000, adding that another lecturer who was indicted for sexual harassment was also dismissed.

“The lecturer had claimed to only make advances, but he went to the girl’s church to plead for forgiveness. The victim has been protected and reassigned to another lecturer.