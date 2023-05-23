The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

AAU sacks 2 lecturers, 9 non-academic staff over sexual harassment

Damilare Famuyiwa

The dismissed AAU’s staff, according to the VC of the tertiary institution, committed various offences, including extortion, and sexual harassment.

Ambrose Alli University (Credit: aauekpoma.edu.ng)
Ambrose Alli University (Credit: aauekpoma.edu.ng)

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the lecturers were dismissed alongside nine non-academic staff members of the tertiary institution for various offences ranging from falsified age, fraud and gross misconduct to extortion and sexual harassment.

According to AAU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Asomwan Adagbonyin, who disclosed this development, the decision to dismiss the lecturers and other staff members of the school, was based on the recommendations of the University Staff Disciplinary Committee which found them guilty of the offences.

Presenting the committee’s report to the Chairman, Andrew Olotu, and members of the AAU Special Intervention Team in Benin City, Adagbonyin revealed that the affected staff members were from the Faculty of Basic Medical Science, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Nursing Department, Engineering Department, Faculty of Law and Political Science among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Adagbonyin, “the disciplinary committee recommended that the criminal aspect of the disengaged staff members’ offences should be reported to security operatives.”

Adagbonyin said amongst the offenders is a lecturer, who was recommended for sacking after he was found guilty of extorting students of ₦32,000 and ₦52,000, adding that another lecturer who was indicted for sexual harassment was also dismissed.

The lecturer had claimed to only make advances, but he went to the girl’s church to plead for forgiveness. The victim has been protected and reassigned to another lecturer.

“Out of the 209 disciplinary cases received, the USDC has concluded 132 of the cases, while 77 cases are pending,” he added.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Congolese Minister describes impregnating deputy as workplace accident. [Punch]

Congolese deputy minister reacts to rumoured pregnancy for Education Minister

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Apostle Johnson Suleman has been involved in other public scandals in the past [Daily Post]

Apostle Suleman dares Halima Abubakar to prove in court they had affair

65-year-old man, brother r*pe stepdaughter, infect her womb

65-year-old man infects teen stepdaughter's womb after r*ping her for 2 years