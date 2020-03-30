So it’s official – Lagos, Ogun and Abuja are all going into lockdown for the next two weeks, following President Buhari’s executive directive on the Night of Sunday, March 29th 2020.

The reason is obvious – containment of the Coronavirus which has currently grabbed 111 known patients in total, killing one. So it is important to Stay Home and Stay Safe in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

But how much does it cost to stay at home, and just how are people preparing for this period? We spoke to 8 Nigerians who gave us an insight into the cost of preparing to stay home, safe, alive, and well cared for.

Tosin, single babe: 30-35k

I’ve been spending this whole time at home alone and I think I have already spent about 15 to 20k. Bought foodstuffs and stocked up on Nestle water that would last a month. But I'll still need to go to the market to get protein, fruits and vegetables. That should cost about another 15k or so.

Kelvin, husband: 50k-ish

Well, I gave my wife 20k for foodstuff. I handled fuel, and meat because I know how to buy goat meat better than she does.

We are well prepared for the 14 days. We have beverages, stew in the freezer, soup, raw ingredients, toiletries, so I will say we have spent not more than 50k to get prepared.

Preparing for a lock down in Nigeria Stocksy

Blessing, single babe: 10k

So far, I have been, and I will continue to stay in Isolation alone. I spent 10k torí owó poo gan [because I didn’t have a lot of money at the time]. But trust me, I am definitely going back to the market soon. I been stuffing my face with food every 2 seconds for fuck sakes.

Ben, daddy: 100k

I have spent about 100k so far. I believe it should take us for 2 weeks. Including myself, we've got about 3 adults as well as 2 kids.

What we’ve spent money on is mainly foodstuff: bag of rice, quarter bag beans, half bag of garri, tubers of yam, 2 cartons of Indomie, beverages. Then, there’s been meds for the kids and us the adults. Also fuel and other utility stuff.

Market scene in Lagos [Credit - Loony] Loony

Ife, aunt: 25k

It’s two adult females and a baby over here and we spent roughly 25k but we had some stuff at home before. We had just stocked up before all of this became serious anyway.

Also, every now and then, we'd step out to buy some items. Like today, flour, butter and stuff to bake with. We bought crates of eggs, oil, turkey, pepper/tomatoes, and so on. We had a bunch of plantains, enough ground pepper, meat, dry fish, rice, beans, eggs, garri, groundnut oil, palm oil, etc.

With what we had before and the 25k spent, I think it’ll cover a 2-week lockdown.

Quincy, single guy: 20k

You can never get enough stuffs so the need of scale of preference arises and besides, we don't know how long this is gonna last. Anyway, I have spent 20k. It should approximately be good for me for the next 2 weeks.

Steve, daddy: 30k

Well, I spent roughly 30k. And that's because we have a lot of things at home too. Our stock up was mainly for the baby. We are two adults and an 18-month old baby going into isolation.

Michael, single guy: 20k

Omo, I must have spent about 30k or so. I bought junks then spent about 10k on basic foodstuff. I also bought things I don’t need. Lmao. I got beverages (a lot!) cornflakes, noodles (packs and packs of it) biscuits, drinks (also a lot) and body spray.

Writer’s note: Lmao this man got body spray for a lockdown. We stan a young king that can never be caught unfresh!