8 escape death as 2-storey building collapses in Ibadan following downpour

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that neighbours and other sympathisers rushed to the scene and rescued all the eight occupants at around 6:30 a.m., when the incident occurred.

Some of the eye witnesses who spoke to NAN said all the victims were rescued alive, but with various degrees of injuries and had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Ismaila Adeyemo, a resident of the area, said it took them about an hour before they could bring out all the eight occupants of the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyemo said the rain which started on Sunday evening till around midnight was responsible for the building collapse.

He however said that the building had some structural defect, which the landlord ought to have noticed before now.

Also, Mrs Ganiyat Musbau, another neighbour, said that a loud sound around 6:35 a.m. woke her up, and raised an alarm when she later discovered what happened.

Musbau said all the people residing in the affected building were rescued, but many of the victims’ property could not be evacuated.