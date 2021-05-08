7 safety tips that every truck driver must know

It would be best to observe safety strategies when on the road to ensure that all is well for you and other road users. This article will discuss some of the safety measures that every truck driver must know. Let's jump straight to the list.

1. Avoid distractions while driving

Distractions on the road are the major causes of truck accidents. Distractions make the truck driver not concentrate on the road, thus leading to accidents. Some of the known distractions include talking on the phone, messaging, looking at the phone screen, eating, talking while not facing the road, and others. Distracted truck driving might cause different types of accidents, including head-on collision and crashing to pavements, buildings, or trees. Distracted driving is illegal and regarded as being careless while on the road. If you get into this accident, it's essential to contact an accident lawyer and file a compensation case against the truck driver. This idea also acts as a punishment to the concerned driver.

2. Beware of speed limits

Speed limits are put for a specific reason. There might be road hazards, animal crossing, or bad terrain that requires drivers to drive at a certain speed. As a truck driver, you understand your vehicle's bulkiness and how hard it is to control it, especially during emergencies. Truck drivers must adhere to the speed limit continuously. It is essential to stay within the stipulated limit, so it becomes easier to control the vehicle in case of an emergency. Those who drive above the set limits always cause accidents and pay hefty fines. It would be best to follow the law to avoid such inconveniences.

3. Avoid driving under the influence alcohol

Drunk driving is highly prohibited. When you drive when intoxicated, your control of the vehicle and road judgment becomes complicated and might lead to accidents. Besides the harmful drugs, no driver should be behind the wheel when under medication, especially with medicines that cause drowsiness. Driving under the influence of medication is not only illegal and makes you lose your job, but it can lead to accidents that cause loss of lives and hefty charges.

4. Always plan for your trip

Truck drivers are on the road for long hours and travel long distances. Other than this, the roads we travel to have unexpected events, including closure and bad weather. As a truck driver, you need to plan your route well to avoid driving for more extended hours or getting stuck in traffic. Before you begin your journey, ensure you are prepared for it, including resting along the way. Poor planning can cause significant inconveniences on the road and make the driver drive for more extended hours, leading to fatigue. Driving when tired can lead to devastating accidents, which cause significant injuries and loss of lives.

5. Be extra cautious at night

Any driver, including the truck driver, must be extra cautious at night. This is because, at night, the roads are less visible and there is so much careless driving. Truck drivers must take extra precautions on sharp bends and drive at lower speeds, especially on unfamiliar roads. Most accidents that occur at night include drivers getting into ditches or off roads due to not knowing the ends of the roads and sharp corners. The truck driver should always be alert, move with caution, and have their lights on. In case of any inconveniences on the road, including breakdowns, they should park safely off-road to avoid inconveniencing other drivers. We have seen so many instances of drivers ramming on parked trucks on the road. You don't have to create such incidents. Park by the side and put some warnings, including flashing hazard lights and having hazard triangles placed before and after the truck.

6. Leave plenty of room in front of your truck

Trucks are not like smaller vehicles. They have the most significant blind spots and take longer to come to a stop ultimately. As a truck driver, you don't want to crash into vehicles if they make an emergency stop. You will also want to see what's ahead of you. The only way you can do this is by leaving plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front. By doing this, you will keep yourself out of trouble. The distance will protect you and the truck in case of an emergency and give you ample time and space to brake and come to a stop. Keeping trucks in control isn't a small task. However, the law will charge any truck driver if they fail to stop on time, hitting the vehicles ahead.

7. Always change lanes at a minimum

If there is something risky on any highway, it's the truck changing lanes. It becomes challenging to keep the truck stable and also avoiding side-brushing other vehicles when changing lanes. A truck driver should pick a convenient lane and stick with it until it's necessary to change it. When you find a space to change lanes, move your vehicle carefully, check on the mirrors, and mind the black spots. Frequent changing of lanes will increase the chances of causing road accidents. For instance, when getting to the city from the freeway, truck drivers are advised to take the second lane from the right to avoid crashing other vehicles. They should keep the lane until it's safe to change to another one. A truck driver must be extra careful and leave everything they are doing, including talking on the phone when making significant lane changes. They should also use indicators, showing the direction they would want to turn to, and must wait until when given way by other vehicles or when the road is clear.