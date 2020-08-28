Would it not be awesome to know the principles behind the system that controls how all the things you need to make happen works? Imagine having answers to all the questions your life currently asks you!

Before you read on to find out the seven principles that can make you a principality, I wish to make it clear that this content has nothing to do with the spiritual “principalities and powers in high places” who we “wrestle against” according to Apostle Paul in Ephesians 6:12. Therefore, if you are a prayer warrior expecting tips on how to cast and bind evil forces, exit at this bus stop.

This article is going to expose you to some principles, which, if you obey faithfully, will make you a principality! The ultimate question is “what is a principality and why should I want to become one?” The term principality has several meaning – geographical, political and metaphysical/theological, but we are interested in Merriam-Webster’s definition: “position or authority of a prince…” In the context of this article, a principality is one who has authority in his life, career, profession, industry, community etc.

Primarily, you must understand that principles govern the world. The Cambridge Online Dictionary defines principles as a basic idea or rule that explains or controls how something happens or works. I like to call principles the ‘command prompts’ that the universe’ motherboard responds to, like the road signs you see on the highways: a driver’s ability to see them, correctly interpret and obey them would determine the success of the journey.

The interesting about this world system is that does not answer to religion, race, color, tribe, location, intelligence or demands. Only principles count, not who applies them. This means that anyone who know and applies these principles effectively owns a master key. While fate and faith may matter, excessive prayers are unnecessary where you apply and obey principles. Equally, prayers, faith and hope are ineffective where we disregard principles. For example, if you do not put a seed into the earth and water it, you cannot hope or pray for a harvest. The principle is there plant – nurture – harvest. This is what nature understands.

Here are seven of the principles you must live by if you want to be a principality:

Principle 1: Always Be Grateful. Gratitude is key to success in life. The more you are thankful for what you have, the more likely it is for you to get more. Conversely, the more you complain, the more likely it is that you will have more reasons to complain. Negativity always breeds negativity while gratitude oils the wheel of progress and makes your motion smoother.

Principle 2: Always Purse Self-Development. The world is changing fast and you have to change along with it. Seeking personal development is important. This is why principalities are always hungry for more, never satisfied with yesterday’s victory. The only way to win more in a changing system is to change and this is by pushing yourself to become as a continuous effort.

Principle 3: Put in The Work. You must understand the concept of “no strain, no gain” and apply it to your doings. There is no short cut to life. There is no easy way out. If it is painful, it will be gainful. Do not shy away from doing the hard work required to succeed. It does not kill.

Principle 4: You Must Give If You Want To Take. The universe does not like takers, nobody does. Remember Ron Kenoly’s beautiful song and the lyrics “Give and it will come back to you / Good measure pressed down, shaken together and running over…” This is more than a religious song; it is an effective principle of becoming a principality practiced in most religions. You may have heard that “there’s no free lunch, even in Freetown”: principalities give something to gain something.

Principle 5: Manage Your Time Well. Proper time management is one of the most important principles principalities prioritize because they understand that there is a time and a season for everything. Do not plan to do later what you can do now. You will not always be around, so make every second count. Time is fleeting; do not waste it.

Principle 6: Take Charge of Your Own Life. Principalities set vision, goals and targets with a map they intend to follow to achieve them. You must chart your course in life. Life is a personal journey; create your own path and drive your own vehicle, at your pace and to tour destination. Life is noisy; blow you own trumpet very loud or the noise others make will silence you. Principalities gain authority by taking charge of their own destinies!

Principle 7: Show Up and Be Consistent. Life does not favor those who show up today and disappear tomorrow. Do not start and stop. Do not bring your body and leave your mind behind. Showing up strong, every day, is the trademark of principalities.

READ: Showing up: Big opportunities often find us in a place of consistency

In conclusion, I wish to tell you that you can become the leading light in the high places of your life and career. If you obey rules diligently enough, you will be a ruler. If you obey commands, you will become a commander. So also, if you obey these principles, you will become a principality. Go out there, be a man or a woman of principles, and watch yourself become a principality in the highest places, as you ought to be!

Daniel Samuel is an author, public speaker and personal development expert.