We want to throw in the towel and we want out every day, from the moment we wake from our bed and groan that it is another day dawn. Then you remember that you need to work for the paycheck for the bills to be paid.

Therefore, against all odds, you show up at work for yet another dreary day. The cycle starts again the next morning.

Many live this life. They are go to work, put in the shift, go home and repeat continuously. They show up like most of do.

The real question is, why and how do we show up? This question is important because showing up in our everyday life does not mean working nonchalantly, ghosting through relationships, or existing with an ‘If I perish. I perish attitude’. The way you show up matters to your overall success and wellbeing.

For people with a winning mindset, showing up is more than being there or participating. Showing up means being there and doing better than you did yesterday. Showing up means being at work and doing tasks well, even if you have not gotten that promotion or raise you were expecting. Showing up means you will read and study hard even if you are studying online class and no one is supervising you physically. Showing up means meeting clients or customers with a ready smile on your face no matter what you are going through. It means you will be there, physically and mentally, and delivering every time you are needed.

Importantly too, showing up means being consistent, and consistency is not only about going to work: it is also about performing repeated functions in a way that will contribute to success. The best part of this is that big opportunities often find us in a place of consistency. Similarly, recognition and everything good you could ever asked, will likely only find you where you consistently show up with a winning attitude.

As James Clear, in his book Atomic Habits, said getting one per cent better every day counts for a lot in the long run. He goes further to explain that when you form a habit, it very hard to break and, at some point, all you have to do is keep showing up. You do not have to take on what is beyond your capacity; just keep showing up and doing something, no matter how little, consistently.

This habit of consistency builds in you discipline and you see yourself becoming a better version of yourself. It is applicable to every aspect of our lives. For example, if you want to be a better reader, determine to spend 30 minutes each day to read a particular book at a fixed time and do it consistently. It soon becomes you. Same applies to everything you want to do in life.

Show up with a winning attitude, every day, in every situation that requires you.

This is the key.

About the author: BOOKY GLOVER is a writer, blogger, freelance multi-genre editor and teacher. She interacts on social platforms via @bookyglover and loves to watch animations and movies with impressive sword fights.