65-year-old man infects teen stepdaughter's womb after r*ping her for 2 years

Waheed, an Abeokuta indigene in Ogun, who was arrested and detained at the Oyo State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), according to the victim, has raped her on a weekly basis since 2021. She further alleged that Rasheed had sex with her every day.

The victim explained that she did not inform her mother because her stepfather threatened to kill them both.

A neighbour reportedly noticed that the victim was having her menstruation for 16 days every month as against the normal three to five days. This, according to the neighbour, was what prompted her mother to take her to a private hospital, where it was discovered that her womb had been infected.

Confirming the incident, the 35-year-old mother of the victim, Abiodun, said she confronted her husband but had to keep mute as she had no financial means to care for her three children aged six, four and two.

The Director of Child Welfare, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Oluwagbemileke Ojerinde, who reacted to the case, promised that the Oyo State government would rehabilitate the victim while her mother would be supported in raising the children.