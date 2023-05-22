The sports category has moved to a new website.

65-year-old man infects teen stepdaughter's womb after r*ping her for 2 years

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim revealed that she started experiencing sexual abuse after her mother moved out of her matrimonial home.

Waheed, an Abeokuta indigene in Ogun, who was arrested and detained at the Oyo State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), according to the victim, has raped her on a weekly basis since 2021. She further alleged that Rasheed had sex with her every day.

The victim explained that she did not inform her mother because her stepfather threatened to kill them both.

A neighbour reportedly noticed that the victim was having her menstruation for 16 days every month as against the normal three to five days. This, according to the neighbour, was what prompted her mother to take her to a private hospital, where it was discovered that her womb had been infected.

Confirming the incident, the 35-year-old mother of the victim, Abiodun, said she confronted her husband but had to keep mute as she had no financial means to care for her three children aged six, four and two.

The Director of Child Welfare, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Oluwagbemileke Ojerinde, who reacted to the case, promised that the Oyo State government would rehabilitate the victim while her mother would be supported in raising the children.

This incident happened barely two weeks after a 24-year-old Islamic teacher, Mosediq Toheeb, was remanded for sexually assaulting a six-year-old pupil at a Quranic school.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.



