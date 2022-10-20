RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

6 Lagos men remanded in prison for stealing cosmetics valued at N900m

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendants were alleged to have conspired among themselves to steal nine containers housing cosmetics, such as body cream, Vaseline, face soap and other valuable items, at Tincan Island Container Terminal, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Tincan Island Port, Apapa, Lagos.

Lagos men remanded in prison for stealing cosmetics
Lagos men remanded in prison for stealing cosmetics

Six men have been remanded in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) after being dragged to a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for theft.

Read Also

The defendants identified as -Akinmade Oluwaseyi, Michael Okwu, Emmanuel Igbru, Michael Peter, Bright Ogungbeje, and Kingsley Onobrakpeya, were charged for allegedly stealing cosmetics worth N900 million.

They are all facing three counts of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods, charges preferred against them by the Tincan Island Police Command, Apapa, Lagos State.

During their trial on Monday, October 17, 2022, the prosecutor, A. J. Dagbo revealed to the court that the defendants and others now at large committed the offences between Sunday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Tincan Island Container Terminal, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Tincan Island Port, Apapa, Lagos.

According to Dagbo, the defendants conspired among themselves to steal nine containers housing cosmetics, such as body cream, Vaseline, face soap and other valuable items.

The prosecutor particularly accused the duo of Ogungbeje and Onobrakpeya of receiving the nine stolen containers housing the cosmetics from Peter on Wednesday, June 22, and using a MV Aquilla tugboat to convey them to an unknown destination.

Addressing the charges preferred against them, the defendants denied taking part in the theft as alleged.

Having heard the defendants’ non-admission of guilt, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the court remanded them, as he adjourned the matter for a mention.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FUTA students to resume on Sunday, begin lectures on Monday

FUTA students to resume on Sunday, begin lectures on Monday

EFCC arraigns former Attorney General of Lagos State Shasore

EFCC arraigns former Attorney General of Lagos State Shasore

Jandor says he’s not surprised by Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Jandor says he’s not surprised by Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu

Infrastructure is most legitimate way of wealth creation - Fashola

Infrastructure is most legitimate way of wealth creation - Fashola

APGA governorship candidate vows to abolish non-indigene tag in Ebonyi

APGA governorship candidate vows to abolish non-indigene tag in Ebonyi

Senate reopens assault petition against CCT boss

Senate reopens assault petition against CCT boss

Military warns politicians against using its images, visuals for campaigns

Military warns politicians against using its images, visuals for campaigns

Ekiti Assembly Speaker dies at 66

Ekiti Assembly Speaker dies at 66

Cholera: NCDC registers 4,153 infections, 80 deaths in September

Cholera: NCDC registers 4,153 infections, 80 deaths in September

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man smashes wife's head

Man smashes wife’s head on the wall, burns her corpse with iron

Lagos student dies

Lagos student d*es after his friends drug and set calabash on him

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

Police invite 5 persons over 67-year old man allegedly locked up for 20 years

The Pulse Influencer Network

Pulse takes Influencer Awards ceremony to next level with Afro-excellence edition