6 Lagos men remanded in prison for stealing cosmetics valued at N900m

The defendants identified as -Akinmade Oluwaseyi, Michael Okwu, Emmanuel Igbru, Michael Peter, Bright Ogungbeje, and Kingsley Onobrakpeya, were charged for allegedly stealing cosmetics worth N900 million.

They are all facing three counts of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods, charges preferred against them by the Tincan Island Police Command, Apapa, Lagos State.

During their trial on Monday, October 17, 2022, the prosecutor, A. J. Dagbo revealed to the court that the defendants and others now at large committed the offences between Sunday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Tincan Island Container Terminal, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Tincan Island Port, Apapa, Lagos.

According to Dagbo, the defendants conspired among themselves to steal nine containers housing cosmetics, such as body cream, Vaseline, face soap and other valuable items.

The prosecutor particularly accused the duo of Ogungbeje and Onobrakpeya of receiving the nine stolen containers housing the cosmetics from Peter on Wednesday, June 22, and using a MV Aquilla tugboat to convey them to an unknown destination.

Addressing the charges preferred against them, the defendants denied taking part in the theft as alleged.