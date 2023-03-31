The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

54-year-old allegedly steals 70 phones in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

stolen phones (TheSunNigeria)
stolen phones (TheSunNigeria)

Recommended articles

Udoh, whose address was not provided, is charged with conspiracy and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that Udoh and others at large committed the theft on March 30 from 12.00 a.m. to 5.00 a.m. at the Mokola area of Ibadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim alleged that Udoh stole 50 pieces of Itel phones worth N750, 000 and 20 pieces of secondhand android phones worth N1 million, from one Mr Nwaoma Ezeco.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. B. Oyekanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 26 for substantive hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians will smile with Tinubu as President – Rep

Nigerians will smile with Tinubu as President – Rep

Kano: Abba Yusuf halts all construction activities on public buildings

Kano: Abba Yusuf halts all construction activities on public buildings

Chinese Yuan strengthens to 6.8717 against dollar

Chinese Yuan strengthens to 6.8717 against dollar

Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu petitions NBC to sanction Channels TV

Baba-Ahmed: Tinubu petitions NBC to sanction Channels TV

Tinubu: APC finally receives petitions from Obi, Atiku

Tinubu: APC finally receives petitions from Obi, Atiku

Kogi 2023: NUJ initiates media parley for governorship aspirants

Kogi 2023: NUJ initiates media parley for governorship aspirants

Matawalle alleges sabotage by FG in failed re-election bid

Matawalle alleges sabotage by FG in failed re-election bid

Gov. Badaru directs recruitment of 32 medical doctors

Gov. Badaru directs recruitment of 32 medical doctors

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Abia retirees celebrate Otti’s victory, clad in all white

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife

Rape victim

How a Deeper Life pastor allegedly deflowered teenager

Eatery worker shot dead after his boss reported a missing phone

Eatery worker shot d*ad after his boss reported a missing phone

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja

Bricklayer dragged to court for sleeping with someone’s wife in Abuja