ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

5 women die as container crushes commercial bus in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

State commander noted that the accident occurred at 7.30 am as the driver was avoiding a failed portion of the road.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) (TheGuardianNG)
Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) (TheGuardianNG)

Recommended articles

The state Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka on Friday. He said that the container fell off a trailer and crushed the nearby bus. Irelewuyi said that the accident occurred at 7.30 a.m. as the driver was avoiding a failed portion of the road.

The fatal crash involved two unidentified drivers of a Mistibushi L300 commercial bus with registration number XE245AWK and a commercial Daf/Leyland truck with number T-19094LA.

“According to eyewitnesses, the vehicles were headed to different locations; one to Awka and the other to Onitsha.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the vehicles got to the bad spot at same time, and due to the weight of the container, it fell on the bus,” the sector commander said.

He said that 10 persons – three male adults and seven female adults – were involved in the crash.

Five women were killed. Two men and two women sustained injuries, while one man was rescued unhurt.

“FRSC rescue team took the injured victims to Divine Care Hospital, Umunya, while the dead victims were taken to Chira Hospital for doctor’s confirmation before the bodies were deposited at New Jerusalem Mortuary in Nteje,” he added.

Irelewuyi said that efforts were being made to remove the obstruction created by the accident. He sympathised with the families of the dead and wished the injured quick recovery. He urged motorists to drive with caution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akwa Ibom commissioner urges residents to vacate erosion threatened areas

Akwa Ibom commissioner urges residents to vacate erosion threatened areas

Hike in fees forcing us to withdraw our kids from schools - Parents

Hike in fees forcing us to withdraw our kids from schools - Parents

NNPC debunk plans to move headquarters to Lagos

NNPC debunk plans to move headquarters to Lagos

Anambra Govt targets 2.6m children for polio vaccination

Anambra Govt targets 2.6m children for polio vaccination

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis

Goodluck Jonathan calls on youths to be more involved in governance

Goodluck Jonathan calls on youths to be more involved in governance

Edo begins 'Outbreak Response Campaign' against polio virus

Edo begins 'Outbreak Response Campaign' against polio virus

British High Commission partners stakeholders for peaceful polls in Bayelsa

British High Commission partners stakeholders for peaceful polls in Bayelsa

PTAD pays ₦846.1m to 2,730 pensioners

PTAD pays ₦846.1m to 2,730 pensioners

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arrest and handcuffed

Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

World's oldest chicken is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

World's oldest chicken alive is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death (video)

Young man marries 7 women the same day, says he wants to ‘make one big happy family'

Young man marries 7 women the same day, says he wants to ‘make one big happy family' (photos)