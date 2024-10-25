ADVERTISEMENT
5 die, 9 injured in Abakaliki-Enugu highway lone crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged drivers to avoid reckless driving and always be mindful of bad portions of the road to save lives.

Igwe Nnabuife, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Ebonyi Command told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abakaliki that the accident occurred at G-Hostel junction on Thursday night.

Nnabuife explained that the crash involved a white Hummer bus with registration number LSR 823 YJ.

According to him, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into debris at a road maintenance site at G-hostel junction and subsequently caught fire and burnt.

“The commercial bus was carrying 16 passengers nine of them were injured while five died.

“The nine injured persons are taking treatment at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki adding that they were responding to treatment.

“The dead were deposited in a morgue in the same hospital after doctors confirmed them dead,” Nnabuife said.

He urged drivers to avoid reckless driving and always be mindful of bad portions of the road to save lives.

