4-storey building under construction collapses in Abuja

Bayo Wahab

Rescue operations are ongoing.

Site of the 4-storey building that collapsed in Abuja. [Punch]
Site of the 4-storey building that collapsed in Abuja. [Punch]

The building which is under construction came down around 4pm on Monday, July 3, 2023, and some of the workers on the construction site were trapped under its rubbles.

According to ThePunch, officials of the FCT Fire Service and the National Emergency Management Agency have arrived at the site of the collapse to rescue victims.

The Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, has also confirmed the incident, adding that rescue operations had started.

At the time of filing this report, it’s not certain yet if any casualties were recorded.

