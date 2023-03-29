ADVERTISEMENT
4 die in Bauchi crash 7 hours after 5 were killed in previous one

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sector Commander of the FRSC in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, attributed the cause of the crash to burst tyre and loss of control by the bus driver.

FRSC officials  at the scene of an accident

Thirteen other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the lone accident which involved one Toyota bus.

The crash came barely seven hours after five people were killed in another auto crash in Panshanu village, on the Toro-Bauchi Highway, also in Bauchi State.

Sector Commander of the FRSC in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, attributed the cause of the crash to burst tyre and loss of control by the bus driver.

“The 17 persons involved in the fatal crash are all male Nigerian army personnel travelling to Abuja on official assignment.

“Four of them lost their lives on the spot while 13 others sustained head injuries, bruises and fracture,’’ he said.

Abdullahi added that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited in the morgue at the General Hospital, Darazo, while the injured were taken to the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi, for treatment.

The Sector Commander advised motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.

News Agency Of Nigeria

