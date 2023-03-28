ADVERTISEMENT
35 killed in 2 auto crashes in Kebbi – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Yusuf Aliyu-Haruna, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Binrin Kebbi on Tuesday that 40 other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accidents.

He added that three vehicles were involved in the two crashes.

“Twelve persons lost their lives in the accident that occurred on Kalgo-Bunza Road on Sunday involving two vehicles.

“On Monday, 23 persons lost their lives while travelling in a truck carrying assorted grains from Illela to Ibadan on Jega-Koko Road.

“Injured victims were taken to General Hospitals in Kalgo and Jega Local Government Areas,’’ he said.

Aliyu-Haruna attributed the accidents to overloading, over-speeding and use of expired tyres.

He cautioned motorists, especially commercial vehicle drivers against excessive speeding and use of expired tyres so as to ensure safety on the highways.

The sector commander advised motorists against the consumption of illicit substances and urged passengers to support the crusade against reckless driving in Kebbi.

