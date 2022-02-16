27-year old man bags 7 months jail term for stealing building materials worth N65,000

Pronouncing the sentence, the Judge, Irene Pati gave the convict an option of N15,000 fine.

Pati further ordered Jang to pay the sum of N65,000 as compensation to the complainant, Mr Yacit Ponkat.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gowkat, said that Ponkat reported the case at the A division Police station Jos, on Jan. 8.

He stated that Jang broke into the complainant’s house behind JMDB quarters and stole the building materials.

Gowkat listed two iron rods, electricity meter and cables as items stollen by the convict.

The prosecutor said that Jang admitted to have committed the crime during police investigation.