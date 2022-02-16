Jang who is facing a two-count charge of house breaking and theft pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court for leniency.
27-year old man bags 7 months jail term for stealing building materials worth N65,000
A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year old man, George Jang to seven months imprisonment for stealing building materials valued at N65,000.
Pronouncing the sentence, the Judge, Irene Pati gave the convict an option of N15,000 fine.
Pati further ordered Jang to pay the sum of N65,000 as compensation to the complainant, Mr Yacit Ponkat.
Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gowkat, said that Ponkat reported the case at the A division Police station Jos, on Jan. 8.
He stated that Jang broke into the complainant’s house behind JMDB quarters and stole the building materials.
Gowkat listed two iron rods, electricity meter and cables as items stollen by the convict.
The prosecutor said that Jang admitted to have committed the crime during police investigation.
He said that the offence contravened sections 333 and 272 of the Plateau Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.
