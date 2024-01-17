23-year-old student bags 6 months imprisonment for stealing solar light
The convict trespassed into owner’s compound and stole the solar security light.
The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convict after he had pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency. The judge, however, gave the convict an option of ₦20,000 fine or six months imprisonment in default.
Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at Anglo Jos Police Station on November 16, 2023 by Livinus James. Gokwat said that the convict trespassed into the complainant’s compound and stole his solar security light, valued at ₦80,000.
The prosecutor further told the court that during police investigation, Longji confessed to committing the offence. The offence, he said, contravened the Plateau State Penal Code law of Northern Nigeria.
