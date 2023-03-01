ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

23-year-old in court for damaging bank property

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 23-year-old man, Ezekiel Olamilekan, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging the full front glass of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Mulero, Dopemu branch, Lagos State.

Nigerian court
Nigerian court

Olamilekan, with others still at large, is facing a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and malicious damage.

Recommended articles

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the defendant along with others at large, maliciously damaged the full front glass of UBA Bank, Mulero branch.

Kokoye said that the value of the said property was yet to be ascertained.

He said that the offences were punishable under Sections 411 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presiding Magistrate, Mrs Sakirat Obasa, admitted the defendant to bail of N100,000 and two reliable sureties.

She adjourned the case until March 20 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu will bring more development — Lawan

Tinubu will bring more development — Lawan

Tinubu will revive Nigeria’s economy, says Deputy Speaker

Tinubu will revive Nigeria’s economy, says Deputy Speaker

2023 Elections: Kwara FRSC impound 37 vehicles

2023 Elections: Kwara FRSC impound 37 vehicles

LP senatorial candidate for Abia South rejects result declaring Abaribe as winner

LP senatorial candidate for Abia South rejects result declaring Abaribe as winner

Kano residents urge Tinubu to improve on security, economy

Kano residents urge Tinubu to improve on security, economy

Oluremi Tinubu: What you should know about Nigeria's new First Lady

Oluremi Tinubu: What you should know about Nigeria's new First Lady

5 states that gave Peter Obi the biggest votes

5 states that gave Peter Obi the biggest votes

Tinubu: Fayose makes fresh calls for resignation of PDP National chairman

Tinubu: Fayose makes fresh calls for resignation of PDP National chairman

Buni congratulates President-elect Tinubu, Shettima

Buni congratulates President-elect Tinubu, Shettima

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo: Sad man

My wife likes only 3some – Ghanaian man cries, doubts if he's children's father (video)

Patrick Nyapara and deceased lover, Christine Maonga

Jealous police officer sentenced to life imprisonment for killing lover over alleged cheating

Mercy Chepchumba

Woman jailed 10 years for mistakenly sending nude photos to female boss

3some is a disorder – Ghanaian counselor fumes, asks 'what do you gain?'

3some is a disorder – Ghanaian counselor fumes, asks 'what do you gain?' (video)