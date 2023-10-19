2 friends bag 3 months imprisonment for stealing 11 chickens worth ₦44,000

The judge, Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convicts after they pleaded guilty to the offence and begged the court for leniency. The judge also gave the convicts an option of ₦50,000 fine.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Insp Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported at the “C” Division police station on August 20, by Hassan Abdullahi. He said the accused persons trespassed into his compound and stole 11 chickens from their cage valued at ₦44,000.