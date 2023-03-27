2 die, 10 injured in Ikare-Akoko road crash

Ezekiel SonAllah, FRSC State Sector Commander, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Akure.

SonAllah said that the accident occurred at Jubilee road in Ikare-Akoko, along Ajowa-Ikare in Akoko Northeast Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The FRSC commander explained that the accident involved one commercial Toyota Hiace vehicle, marked ZAR 288 XF, and an unregistered Bajaj & Boxer motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

SonAllah, who attributed the cause of the accident to speed violation, said it occurred around 6:50am with 19 people involved.

“While out of 18 male adults and one female adult involved, Nine male adults and one female adult were injured while two male adults died.

“Meanwhile, the injured victims were taken to the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, for medical attention and the dead were deposited at the hospital mortuary.”

He said the vehicle and Motorcycle have been taken over by men of Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Ikare division.