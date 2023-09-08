2 dead,1 sustains injury in auto crash on Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway

The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Friday in Ota said that the accident happened about 5.10 a.m.

Uga said that three persons were involved in the unfortunate accident, which resulted to the death of two persons, comprising one male adult and a female adult, while a male adult sustained severe injuries.

“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital, while the survivor is receiving treatment at the same hospital.” he said.

The sector commander said that the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking and excessive speed on the part of the trailer driver, which led to a head-on collision with the two motorcycles and a Volkswagen vehicle.

Uga listed the two vehicles and two motorcycles involved in the auto crash at the toll-gate area to include a Volvo Trailer white colour, with registration number T-4223 LA and a Volkswagen yellow colour marked KRD. 132 XX,

Others are: A boxer bajaj red colour motorcycle with registration number LAR 178 VL and another one marked PKA 873 VS. Uga said that the FRSC operatives in Sango-Ota Unit Command carried out rescue operation on Abeokuta-Lagos expressway to ensure the free flow of traffic in the area.