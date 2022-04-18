RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

17-yr-old boy stabs boss to death with kitchen knife, steals his car

A teenage factory worker, Chukwuebuka Nwode has confessed to stabbing his boss to death with a kitchen knife.

Chukwuebuka Nwode, a 17-year-old boy in Benin, Edo State, has landed in police net, after killing his boss Peter Onoberhie, with a kitchen knife.

Nwode was arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command alongside two of his accomplices. The suspect, who was working at a sachet water factory owned by the deceased, stole the latter’s car after stabbing him to death.

Confessing to the crime, Nwode said the deceased was watching television in his sitting room in the middle of the night when he picked the kitchen knife to use it on him.

He said, “I didn’t just know what came over me to kill him. I have been living with my mother in Ondo State for the past 16 years. So, when I turned 17, I decided to leave for Benin City. When I got to Benin City, I first started a job in a bakery. After I got the bakery job, I travelled to my village but when I returned from the village, my boss said my services were no longer needed.

“After I was laid off from my bakery job, I got this job (at the water factory). After working for some time, I decided to kill and steal his car. I went to meet him while watching television in his room at night and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

“In the morning, I went to Ring Road to look for a driver because I don’t know how to drive. I met someone who could drive and took him to the house and drove the car to Uwelu spare parts market to sell it. But we were apprehended by the vigilance group who later handed us to the police.”

Nwode added that he didn’t know what came over him to commit the crime.

