Police arrest 17-year-old boy for stealing his parents' car in Ogun

It was gathered that the teenager ran away with the stolen items after locking his parents inside the house in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspect reportedly committed the crime on Sunday, September 3, 2023, after breaking into the house in the wee hours of the night while the couple were asleep in the apartment.

According to a source in the area, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, it took a joint effort of other residents to free the parents from the apartment after their son fled the scene with the stolen items.

However, following a report of the incident to the Ogijo Divisional Police Station, a Superintendent of Police, Awode Olatunde, led his men in hot pursuit of the suspect, leading to his arrest in Lagos while he Ayomiposi was looking for buyers for the stolen items.

“The boy had successfully sold one generator set he stole. The father is preventing the police from prosecuting the son after his arrest. The police wanted the boy to be prosecuted for his action, but the parents said they wanted him to be released along with the stolen items,” the source added.