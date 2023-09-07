ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 17-year-old boy for stealing his parents' car in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The teenager was nabbed in Lagos State as he was making efforts to sell the car, and other items he carted away from his parents.

The boy’s parents have no interest in pursuing a case [Ripples Nigeria]
The boy’s parents have no interest in pursuing a case [Ripples Nigeria]

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the teenager ran away with the stolen items after locking his parents inside the house in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspect reportedly committed the crime on Sunday, September 3, 2023, after breaking into the house in the wee hours of the night while the couple were asleep in the apartment.

According to a source in the area, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, it took a joint effort of other residents to free the parents from the apartment after their son fled the scene with the stolen items.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, following a report of the incident to the Ogijo Divisional Police Station, a Superintendent of Police, Awode Olatunde, led his men in hot pursuit of the suspect, leading to his arrest in Lagos while he Ayomiposi was looking for buyers for the stolen items.

The boy had successfully sold one generator set he stole. The father is preventing the police from prosecuting the son after his arrest. The police wanted the boy to be prosecuted for his action, but the parents said they wanted him to be released along with the stolen items,” the source added.

Ogun Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, stated that the boy’s parents had no interest in pursuing a case.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Lagos State Judiciary plans to hold new legal year service on Sept. 25

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Afenifere congratulates President Tinubu on PEPC victory

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Big wigs facing prosecution in President Tinubu's first 100 days

Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

Don’t hoard food palliatives, give to the needy - Traditional rulers

You're not an engineer – Tinubu to Obasanjo on Port Harcourt refinery

You're not an engineer – Tinubu to Obasanjo on Port Harcourt refinery

7 major highlights of President Tinubu’s 100 days in office

7 major highlights of President Tinubu’s 100 days in office

Forex, Custom charges responsible for electricity meter increase - Experts

Forex, Custom charges responsible for electricity meter increase - Experts

Apapa's Labour Party faction shames Obi, accepts tribunal judgement

Apapa's Labour Party faction shames Obi, accepts tribunal judgement

MLSCN partners Medic West Africa to boost nation’s health sector’s potential

MLSCN partners Medic West Africa to boost nation’s health sector’s potential

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burns to death during spiritual power display

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burnt to death as spiritual power display backfires

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches bananas rides past lions safely

Netizens in shock as Okada rider carrying bunches of bananas rides past lions (video)

File photo

Ghanaian man’s wife and his side chick fall in love, he's now begging (video)

Thomas Kiptanui Kemboi

Scary turn for Man United fan who tried to eat 30 eggs after Arsenal's win