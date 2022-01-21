17 girls kidnapped as Boko Haram terrorists attack Chibok again

The terrorists were said to have attacked the community on the night of Thursday, January 20, 2022.

The insurgents also torched many houses, including a church.

Bitrus Yohanna, a resident of the community, who spoke to Daily Trust said the leader of vigilantes in the community was the main target of the terrorists because the local guards have been waging war against the insurgents in the axis.

“It was a sad day for us in Pemi on Thursday, insurgents came in large numbers and started raining bullets in Pemi; they captured our vigilante’s commander and slit his throat, many houses were burnt down including EYN church.” Yohanna said.

This is not the first time Boko Haram terrorists would invade Chibok to kidnap young girls.

In 2014, the terrorists attacked Government Secondary School, Chibok, and abducted 276 girls.