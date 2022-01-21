RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

17 girls kidnapped as Boko Haram terrorists attack Chibok again

Bayo Wahab

The insurgents also torched many houses, including a church.

Boko Haram terrorists have killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their communities in the past 11 years [TheCable]
No fewer than 17 girls were reportedly kidnapped as Boko Haram terrorists invaded Pemi, a community in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists were said to have attacked the community on the night of Thursday, January 20, 2022.

The insurgents also torched many houses, including a church.

Bitrus Yohanna, a resident of the community, who spoke to Daily Trust said the leader of vigilantes in the community was the main target of the terrorists because the local guards have been waging war against the insurgents in the axis.

“It was a sad day for us in Pemi on Thursday, insurgents came in large numbers and started raining bullets in Pemi; they captured our vigilante’s commander and slit his throat, many houses were burnt down including EYN church.” Yohanna said.

This is not the first time Boko Haram terrorists would invade Chibok to kidnap young girls.

In 2014, the terrorists attacked Government Secondary School, Chibok, and abducted 276 girls.

While more than 100 of the victims have been rescued and reunited with their families, the whereabouts of others remain unknown.

