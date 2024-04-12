16 year-old 'Almajiri' who beheaded 6-year-old boy suffers jungle justice

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Usaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday, said 6-year-old Saidu was allegedly killed by the 16 year-old Almajiri simply identified as Abdullahi.

Gumel said Abdullahi who hails from Zamfara, was sighted at Kanwa village by a good Samaritan while in possession of a blood-stained knife strongly suspected to be human blood.

Upon searches he said the headless body of Saidu was found in a nearby primary school. He said the suspect was then taken to the house of the village head to prevent him from being lynched.

However, the angry mob overwhelmed the village head, descended on the suspect and inflicted serious injuries on him, the commissioner said.

When the police arrived, the suspect confessed to the crime, saying he dumped the head of the victim in a pit toilet adjacent to the primary school.

He said the suspect was taken to the Kwankwaso Cottage Hospital but died while receiving treatment.