100-level UNN student found dead in campus drainage

Damilare Famuyiwa

The lady was found dead in a drainage ditch within the university premises on Friday.

The deceased, Favour Okenyi
The deceased, Favour Okenyi

The deceased, who was said to be from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science, was on Friday, July 5, 2024, found lifeless near Akanu Ibiam Stadium within the university premises.

In a statement issued in Nsukka, the university’s Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO), Okwun Omeaku confirmed the incident, saying the university community is deeply shocked and saddened by the unfortunate death of the young student.

The circumstances surrounding the death are currently under investigation that will aid investigations and fish out perpetrator/s of the evil act,“ he said.

The statement condoled the deceased family and said that the university authority was collaborating with security agencies and the family of the deceased to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death to prevent any recurrence.

The university community was shocked on Friday, July 5, by the distressing discovery of a lifeless body found in a drainage near Akanu Ibiam Stadium, UNN.

“The University administration is deeply saddened by the loss of our student and extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased for the tragic death of such a promising young student.

“The management is collaborating with security agencies and the family of the deceased to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death and to prevent any potential recurrence of such incidents in the future,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, an official of UNN, who asked not to be named in this report because he was not permitted to speak to the media on the matter, said the university management was yet to take an official position on the incident.

He pointed out that there was heavy rain in Nsukka and that it was possible that flooding swept the victim to the hostel from outside the university.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

