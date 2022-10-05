1 dead, 6 injured in road accident in Akure – FRSC

SonAllah said the accident, which occurred about 4:10 a.m., involved a Toyota Sienna Bus marked RBC 412 CU and a commercial Truck marked MUS 932 XX.

The sector commander explained that the accident was caused by speeding, and the dead was a male.

“The victims were taken to the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo by men of the Nigerian Army before our arrival while the corpse was taken to UNIMED by FRSC men.

“Meanwhile, officers of the Fanibi Police Station have tolled the vehicles to their office and the obstruction was cleared by FRSC men,” he said.