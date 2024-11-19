Lawmakers, Navy, NIMASA, Police rally against proposed 'Marine Corps Bill'

The Bill, sponsored by Hon. Alex Egbona, aims to bolster maritime security and enhance the blue economy by creating a new federal body for maritime law enforcement and defence.

However, deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, joined 66 lawmakers in rejecting the proposal, citing its potential to duplicate functions and burden existing structures.

Agbese described the Bill as unnecessary, stating, “The creation of this new entity would only result in significant overlap, redundancy, and logistical strain, creating operational inefficiencies and imposing unwarranted financial demands on the government.”

He emphasised that the Nigerian Navy and other agencies like NIMASA are already adequately equipped to manage maritime security.

Police, CSOs reject proposed bill

The Nigeria Police Force also criticised the Bill, highlighting its risks of operational conflicts and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

“A more prudent approach would be to strengthen existing agencies and optimise their capabilities,” said SP Nandom Vongjen, who represented the Police at the hearing.

Representatives of the Nigerian Navy, including Rear Admiral Olusegun Ferreira, and NIMASA officials echoed these sentiments. They advocated for bolstering the capacity of existing agencies rather than creating a new entity that could pose security and jurisdictional challenges.

Civil society organisations also voiced their disapproval, with Abdullahi Bilal of the Security Analysts & Research Forum in Africa describing the Bill as “unnecessary.” Other groups, including the Centre for Social Justice and the Nigerian Unemployed Youth Association, called for the Bill’s rejection, citing concerns over inefficiency and potential resource wastage.

Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gadgi, assured Nigerians that legislative due diligence would guide the Committee’s decision, underscoring its impartiality in evaluating the Bill.