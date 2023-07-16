ADVERTISEMENT
Zulum laments darkness at hospital during unscheduled midnight visit

Nurudeen Shotayo

Zulum has ordered the immediate commencement of rehabilitation works at the General Hospital.

Borno State Governor, Babagan Zulum during an unscheduled visit to Gwoza General Hospital. [Daily Trust]
Borno State Governor, Babagan Zulum during an unscheduled visit to Gwoza General Hospital. [Daily Trust]

Zulum made his feelings known after paying an unscheduled visit to the facility at midnight on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The governor, who has made it a habit to visit government institutions without prior announcement to gather first-hand information, had been on a working visit to Gwoza on the day and decided to pass the night in the town.

He struggled to hold back his disappointments after going around the hospital premises for an on-the-spot assessment.

While making his address, the governor said, “It is unacceptable that a critical healthcare facility like this Gwoza General Hospital is deprived of basic amenities such as electricity. This situation compromises the quality of care provided to patients and hampers the efforts of our dedicated healthcare professionals.

“We are not here to trade blame, we are here to find solutions. Nobody brought to my knowledge the deplorable conditions of this place.

“I will neither exonerate myself nor the local government authority. We (all) have failed to provide what is needed. However, I want to assure you (patients and the rest of the people) that insha’Allah, we will fix this, we will make the working environment here better than it is now.

Meanwhile, Zulum expressed his admiration for the medical staff present, who braved the poor condition of the government-owned hospital to provide services to patients.

He pledged to reward all the staff for their dedication to service despite the challenges placed in their path.

The governor also ordered that rehabilitation works, which will include power restoration at the general hospital, will commence immediately as part of measures to change the situation he saw.

Nurudeen Shotayo

