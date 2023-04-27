The sports category has moved to a new website.
Zulum inaugurates FG’s 100 housing units in Gwoza

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zulum lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision toward ensuring that Nigerians in the low-income category had access to decent and affordable homes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was constructed by the Federal Government under its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) scheme.

Zulum, represented by his deputy, Usman Kadafur, at the ceremony lauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision toward ensuring that Nigerians in the low-income category had access to decent and affordable homes.

He pointed out that the housing projects would address the challenges of housing shortage and improve on the resettlement drive in the insurgency-ravaged communities of the state.

In her remarks, Mrs Adejoke Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, said the project was designed to support the 25-year long term Borno State Development Framework (BoSDF).

This, she said, was aimed at laying a solid foundation and engendering steady, consistent and sustainable development in the state.

Adefuilire said that the houses were meant for the displaced people affected by the Boko Haram conflict.

“In 2030, 70% of the people of Borno will be actively engaged in life activities, ranging from schooling and working and this is part of the effort to support such initiatives”, Adefulire said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

