Zulum defeats Wike, Umahi, others to emerge 2022 ‘Best Governor of the Year’

Zulum polled 1,028,469 votes, while his closest rival, Umahi polled 707,245 votes, Wike had 506,518 votes while Makinde came distant fourth with 249, 615 votes.

The Prestigious award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, would be presented on Nov. 5, in Abuja.

Zulum, who was elected governor in 2019 and was described as a revolutionary governor, who becomes one of Nigeria’s most accomplished leaders within a short period of time.

The prestigious awards recognise and honour the outstanding impacts of leaders across both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

It promotes outstanding leaders and personalities whose impacts have been felt in Nigeria’s political, social and economic spheres.

The Award also lauds excellence, achievements, performance, humanitarian activities and philanthropic gestures.