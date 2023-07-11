Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

The Executive Secretary of the State Scholarship Board, Mallam Bala Isa, made this known on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Maiduguri. Isa said the amount also covered the procurement of a vehicle and a secretariat for the National Union of Borno State Students (NUBOSS).

He explained that the beneficiaries of the law scholarship were 19 students drawn from the six law school campuses in Nigeria, while the French language beneficiaries were five students in Benin Republic and other foreign students.

“French language is very important to our people as Borno is bordering three French speaking countries of Cameroon, Niger and Chad; that’s why Borno is sponsoring people to Masters degree in French language.

“There is a programme to sponsor people who have interest to study French language,” Isa said.

In his response, the National President of NUBOSS, Abubakar Wajiro, lauded the support to students by Borno government and urged for sustenance.

“We want to thank Zulum for his support to education and commitment to remain a student friendly governor.