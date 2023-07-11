ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

News Agency Of Nigeria

The secretary of the state said that the scholarship covers the procurement of a vehicle for the students.

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno (PM News)
Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno (PM News)

Recommended articles

The Executive Secretary of the State Scholarship Board, Mallam Bala Isa, made this known on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Maiduguri. Isa said the amount also covered the procurement of a vehicle and a secretariat for the National Union of Borno State Students (NUBOSS).

He explained that the beneficiaries of the law scholarship were 19 students drawn from the six law school campuses in Nigeria, while the French language beneficiaries were five students in Benin Republic and other foreign students.

“French language is very important to our people as Borno is bordering three French speaking countries of Cameroon, Niger and Chad; that’s why Borno is sponsoring people to Masters degree in French language.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a programme to sponsor people who have interest to study French language,” Isa said.

In his response, the National President of NUBOSS, Abubakar Wajiro, lauded the support to students by Borno government and urged for sustenance.

We want to thank Zulum for his support to education and commitment to remain a student friendly governor.

“We highly appreciate the scholarship to students, the vehicle and befitting office for our union,” Wajiro said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Tinubu asks Senate to confirm new service chiefs

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

Soludo seeks urgent FG intervention on collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

UNICEF trains health workers to curb infants’ deaths in Anambra

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Zulum approves ₦62m worth of scholarship for law, french language students

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

Gbenga Daniel wants senators to get more money for constituency projects

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

'Minimise use of interlockings, have green areas in your homes' – NEMA

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

NCS adopts community-based approach to check smuggling in Kano, Jigawa

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies