Zulum approves ₦521.4m for Borno pilgrims' BTA, sacrificial animals

Senator Kaka-Shehu Lawan, Chairman of the state Amirul Hajj Committee, made this known on Wednesday in Maiduguri while briefing newsmen.

Lawan said the measure was to ensure that Borno pilgrims were properly mobilised to perform the Hajj exercise with ease.

According to him, the sum of ₦261m was for the purchase of sacrificial animals, while 260.4m was for the BTA differential.

“For the BTA, each gets 500 dollars,” he said.

While reiterating the commitment of the state Government to the welfare of pilgrims, he urged the pilgrims to pray for leaders, more peace and prosperity for the state and nation in general.

According to him, the initial arrangement was for each pilgrim to receive 415 dollars instead of 500 dollars, adding that providing the balance was a big relief to many pilgrims in the holy land.

He thanked the Governor for his support to the committee towards ensuring a smooth exercise.