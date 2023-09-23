ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zero casualty as 3-storey building collapses in Surulere Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

A resident of the street said the building had shown serious signs of distress before it came down.

Zero casualty as 3-storey building collapses in Surulere Lagos.
Zero casualty as 3-storey building collapses in Surulere Lagos.

Recommended articles

Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The building came down at about 10.00 p.m. on Friday night at No. 14 Ikpoh Street Surulere.

Meanwhile, an occupant of the building, Gervase Anyanwu, a businessman, told NAN that all the other occupants were able to run out of the building before it came down completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyanwu said that before the building came down, there was a large sound at one of its wings.

“Immediately we heard the sound, all the occupants of the building gathered at the mustard point, before evacuating for safety.

“No casualty was recorded,” Anyanwu said.

Anyanwu said the immediate evacuation of the occupants was “simply by the grace of God”.

However, NAN gathered from another resident of the street that the building had shown serious signs of distress before it came down.

ADVERTISEMENT

As at the time of this report, excavation of the rubbles from the building was yet to commence, but all the relevant government agencies in charge of emergency had shown their presence at the site.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops rescue captive after gun duel with daredevil Enugu kidnappers

Troops rescue captive after gun duel with daredevil Enugu kidnappers

Reps to resume plenary Tuesday after 2-month recess

Reps to resume plenary Tuesday after 2-month recess

Sanwo-Olu appoints Agoro to replace Muri-Okunola as Lagos HOS

Sanwo-Olu appoints Agoro to replace Muri-Okunola as Lagos HOS

Demolition of illegal structures in Aba not witch-hunt, Alex Otti's aide

Demolition of illegal structures in Aba not witch-hunt, Alex Otti's aide

Zero casualty as 3-storey building collapses in Surulere Lagos

Zero casualty as 3-storey building collapses in Surulere Lagos

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE — Official

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE — Official

Benue election tribunal upholds Gov Alia’s victory

Benue election tribunal upholds Gov Alia’s victory

FCTA to prosecute owners of 149 impounded vehicles, 100 tricycles, motorcycles

FCTA to prosecute owners of 149 impounded vehicles, 100 tricycles, motorcycles

LASTMA, others combat Ilupeju industrial fire outbreak

LASTMA, others combat Ilupeju industrial fire outbreak

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips