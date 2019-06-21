The head of Yan'Kaba village in Kauran Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Buhari Ammani, is one of eight people who has been declared missing after an attack on the village.

One other person was also killed when armed gunmen attacked the village in the early hours of Friday, June 21, 2019, according to a report by Channels TV.

The missing villagers are believed to have been abducted by the gunmen during the attack, and a search and rescue team has commenced a search for them.

Zamfara is one of the states most affected by the rise of insecurity in the country as bandits have killed and abducted many in the state.