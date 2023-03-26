ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara Senator donates 240 trucks of food items to fasting Muslims

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senator said the annual gesture is aimed at cushioning hardship among people of the state, especially during Ramadan fast.

Zamfara Senator donates 240 trucks of food items to fasting Muslims.
Zamfara Senator donates 240 trucks of food items to fasting Muslims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items comprised assorted grains, including rice, maize sugar and millet.

The distributions which took place on Sunday in Talata-Mafara town, Talata-Mafara local government area (LGA), was Chaired by the National Chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, represented by the APC North East, Zonal Vice Chairman, Alhaji Salihu Mustafa.

Yari said the annual gesture is aimed at cushioning hardship among people of the state, especially during Ramadan fast.

He said out of the 240 trucks of food items, 140 would be distributed to the 14 local government areas of the state, 10 trucks per each LGA.

“Thirty-two trucks are for IDPs, 12 trucks for orphans, 10 trucks for groups and associations and 46 trucks for Islamic scholars and other less privileged among others,” he said.

Yari urged the distribution committees to ensure justice and fairness.

In his remarks, Gov. Bello Matawalle represented by his Deputy, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, commended Yari for the gesture.

Matawalle noted that the gesture is in line with the manifesto of the APC, “you know the APC is the party of grassroots people.

“I am appealing to those given responsibility to distribute the items to make sure that it reaches the targeted beneficiaries,” the governor added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

