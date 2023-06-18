ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara Police returns Matawalle's vehicles after court intervention

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court gave all parties involved in the invasion of the former governor’s houses 48 hours to comply with the order.

Zamfara Police returns Matawalle's vehicles after court intervention.
Zamfara Police returns Matawalle's vehicles after court intervention.

Recommended articles

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yazid Abubakar confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday via telephone conversation.

Abubakar said the vehicles were returned in compliance with the order of Federal High Court sitting in Gusau.

The court, presided by Justice Aminu Bappah-Aliyu had on June 15, ordered all security agencies that removed the vehicles from Matawalle’s houses in Gusau and Maradun, to return them within 48 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that security operatives removed the vehicles from the two houses on the order of the State government.

The court gave all parties involved in the invasion of the former governor’s houses 48 hours to comply with the order.

“Yes, the police command has complied with the court order as regards to returning of all vehicles belonging to the former governor, Bello Matawalle.

“We have returned all the vehicles to the premises of Federal High Court, Gusau, as I speak to you now, no single vehicle is in police custody,” Abubakar said.

The court also gave an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents in the suit filed by Matawalle from taking any further action in connection with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The respondents include the Inspector-General of Police, Nigeria Police Force and Commissioner of Police, Zamfara.

Others are the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The court further ordered the security agencies to stay away from all actions, pending the hearing and determination of the matter before it.

Suleiman Idris, spokesperson to Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, had earlier said more than 40 vehicles were recovered from the two houses of the former governor.

He also confirmed that the security agencies took the action on the directive of the state government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emefiele's sympathisers trying to infiltrate us, DSS cries out

Emefiele's sympathisers trying to infiltrate us, DSS cries out

Zambia's 1st President told me I'd become president 17 years ago - Jonathan

Zambia's 1st President told me I'd become president 17 years ago - Jonathan

Kaduna lawmaker dies 3 days after Assembly inauguration

Kaduna lawmaker dies 3 days after Assembly inauguration

Remi Tinubu hails NAOWA, pledges to enhance status of women

Remi Tinubu hails NAOWA, pledges to enhance status of women

Nigerian-born US Congressman visits Nigeria Monday

Nigerian-born US Congressman visits Nigeria Monday

Look out for crescent of Dhul-Hijjah, Sultan directs Muslims

Look out for crescent of Dhul-Hijjah, Sultan directs Muslims

Gunmen kidnap 67-year-old Chief Imam in Ondo

Gunmen kidnap 67-year-old Chief Imam in Ondo

Ohanaeze calls for calm over planned demolition of 17 buildings in Alaba Market

Ohanaeze calls for calm over planned demolition of 17 buildings in Alaba Market

ECOWAS condoles with bereaved families of victims of Kwara boat mishap

ECOWAS condoles with bereaved families of victims of Kwara boat mishap

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory