The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

100 Zamfara police officers train to control crowds without violence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The participants will understand how to implement modern crowd control system without using excessive force.

The training will improve the capacity of police personnel (image used for illustration) [NPF]
The training will improve the capacity of police personnel (image used for illustration) [NPF]

Recommended articles

Speaking at the event in Gusau on Tuesday, Bashir Umar, an NPTF Programme Coordinator, said that the training would imbue young police officers with public order policing techniques.

He said that the fund was committed to ensuring that Nigerian police officers attain the best global policing practices.

"The participants will also understand how to implement modern crowd control system without using excessive force," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umar said that the training was part of the fund's 2022 intervention aimed at improving the capacity of police personnel.

"We want to have a police system that adheres strictly to globally accepted rules of engagement in crowd control.

"So this programme is part of our mandate to train and retrain police personnel for effective service delivery," he said.

He said that the NPTF would continue to be proactive in delivering on its mandate to train personnel and equip the police service with modern security gadgets.

The programme coordinator urged the participants to take the training seriously and apply knowledge gained during the exercise in their daily activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is our hope that the training will boost the participants' knowledge and skills in public order, crowd management and general crime prevention," he said.

In his lecture, Dr Aondowase Targba, of the Department of Sociology, Federal University Gusau, called for the recruitment of more personnel into the police force.

Targba who delivered a lecture on public order and crowd management, said that the police force was grossly understaffed.

"The police system must be well-staffed and equipped with modern crime-fighting gadgets to perform optimally.

"The Nigeria Police as it is today, does not meet the United Nations required standard of one policeman to 140 citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Especially when you consider the nation’s population estimated at 200 million people," he said.

The lecturer also urged the police to remain professional and resist interference from politicians.

He lauded the trust fund for the effort in training and retraining of police personnel to enhance crowd management and public peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security experts and senior police officers are expected to speak at the event.

The training is organised in collaboration with a consultant, ADDEZ Global Ventures.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Keyamo calls for criminalisation of fake news spreading on socal media

Keyamo calls for criminalisation of fake news spreading on socal media

Saraki warns outgoing governors to give their successors freedom to work

Saraki warns outgoing governors to give their successors freedom to work

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

Lagos police justifies handcuffing Seun Kuti

100 Zamfara police officers train to control crowds without violence

100 Zamfara police officers train to control crowds without violence

More countries executed death sentences in 2022, highest in 5 years

More countries executed death sentences in 2022, highest in 5 years

Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Timi Frank applauds US visa ban on democracy underminers in 2023 elections

Rainfall affects 228 Lagos buildings, 336 families in May

Rainfall affects 228 Lagos buildings, 336 families in May

Ngige condemns bill seeking to restrict Nigerian doctors from moving abroad

Ngige condemns bill seeking to restrict Nigerian doctors from moving abroad

Dana Air supports Hilda Baci with free tickets for 1 year

Dana Air supports Hilda Baci with free tickets for 1 year

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

What is the penalty for assault against police officers? [Pulse Explainer]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse. [Daily Post]

How Ilorin doctor was secretly recorded while raping nurse

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guiness World Record for cooking. [File]

Tinubu roots for Hilda Baci to break Guinness World Record for cooking

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth