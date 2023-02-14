ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara orders NGOs to leave the state immediately

Ima Elijah

Henceforth, the government orders all NGOs to pack their belongings and leave the state immediately.

The Zamfara State Government has given marching orders to all Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to vacate the state due to accusations of unlawful actions exacerbating the security situation.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs in Zamfara State, Mamman Tsafe, issued a statement containing the order.

He noted that some of these NGOs have been found engaging in activities that fuel insecurity in the state, and have also failed to register in accordance with the state laws and regulations.

In his words: "It is further noted that the majority of these illegal NGOs have not registered with the state in line with the laid down rules and regulations of government. Some of them have also been found to be engaging in activities fueling insecurity in the state and its neighbourhood.

Henceforth, the government orders all NGOs in the state to pack their belongings and leave the state immediately. Ministries and Departments of government have been ordered to stop any further relationships with any NGO, as punitive measures will be taken against any MDAs found having any relationships with such NGOs.

“Security agencies in the state are by this announcement directed to be vigilante to the NGOs. Security agencies are hereby directed to investigate and prosecute any NGOs operating in the state without due clearance from designated authorities. Results of such prosecutions are to be forwarded to this Ministry for records please.”

Furthermore, he declared that all government ministries and departments have been warned to discontinue any ties with NGOs, and cautioned that any MDAs discovered to have such affiliations will face repercussions.

