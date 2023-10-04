ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara govt unveils plan to hold wedding for orphanage home girls

News Agency Of Nigeria

She said the gesture was part of Governor’s kindness to ensure the welfare and well-being of orphans in the state.

The State Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Development, Dr Nafisa Maradu, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday by her Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Isah.

Maradu unveiled the plan while distributing clothes, shoes, hijabs, Caps and assorted fashion earrings worth ₦2.5 million for the orphans at Gusau Orphanage Home.

The Commissioner added that the girls who had already completed their Diploma programmes were engaged with their lovers.

According to her, all necessary modalities were put in place, what left was to fix the date for wedding

Maradu also provided uniforms for members of staff of the orphanage home to improve their appearance during working hours.

According to her, this has done in accordance with the resolution by Zamfara State Executive Council that henceforth, the orphans will be fed with healthy foods.

The commissioner advised the orphans to reciprocate the gesture by being good people with full discipline and loyalty.

