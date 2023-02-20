Zamfara govt recruits 2,500 people to fight thuggery.

Matawalle also appointed retired military officer, Bello Bakyasuwa as Chairman of the committee.

The state House of Assembly had recently passed the Anti Thuggery Bill, converting the committee to an agency.

During the closing ceremony of the training in Gusau on Sunday, Bakyasuwa noted the committee had been doing well in the fight against arms-bearing, political thuggery, drug abuse and armed robbery.

He appealed to members of the public, irrespective of political and religious affiliations, to continue to cooperate with the agency, saying that citizens shouldn’t allow unpatriotic elements to play with their future.

He called on the newly recruited personnel to be law abiding, adding “you should be good ambassadors of the state”.

“I am using this medium to call on newly recruited personnel to be dedicated, transparent and ensure fairness while protecting lives and property of citizens.

“Your recruitment is part of Matawalle’s measures to tackle security challenges bedeviling the state.

“You should not allow selfish politicians to destroy your future”, he warned.

Bakyasuwa also called on politicians in the state to avoid engaging youths in thuggery to achieve their political and selfish interests.