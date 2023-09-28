ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara Govt adopts 6 year old orphan who vows to avenge father's death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner added that the boy will be receiving counseling from specialists to improve his life and thinking in order to avoid what may happen in future.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Credit: TVC]
A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Suleiman Isah in Gusau on Thursday, said the Commissioner for Women affairs, Children and Social Development, Dr. Nafisa Maraduna, stated this while receiving the child and his mother in her office.

The commissioner said she was first directed by the wife of the state governor, Hajiya Huriya Lawal, to find out the boy and his mother so that the state government can support them for better living and necessary counseling.

“The boy will be receiving counseling from specialists to improve his life and thinking in order to avoid what may happen in future,” the Commissioner added.

We have supported the child’s mother with capital to start a business to ease her pain.”

The statement said the boy and his mother thanked the governor’s wife for the kind gesture, and the mother added that she will also assist in counseling the child.

