Zamfara Governor wants FG to dualise Funtua to Gusau road

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lawal made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Alhaji Mamuda Mamman, in his office.

Dauda Lawal
This is contained in a statement issued by Nuhu Salihu, Director-General, Media and Communication to the governor, in Gusau on Monday.

He said that it was part of his campaign promises to bring changes that would positively touch the lives of the residents of the state.

Lawal added that the dualisation of the road was a critical project that would boost socioe-conomic activities in the state.

He, however, expressed the state’s readiness to partner with the Federal Government in bringing meaningful projects that would have direct bearing on the residents of the state.

Responding, Mamman assured of the ministry’s readiness to partner with the Zamfara Government in the areas of road construction to bolster the development of the state.

