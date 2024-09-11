Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes

The state government has since denied these claims of terrorism financing in a recent press briefing.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to Pulse Nigeria that the fallout has led to a reorganisation of key personnel, particularly in the treasury department, raising questions about the state's leadership and response to the accusations.

In a swift and unorthodox move, Governor Lawal bypassed the Commissioner of Finance and entrusted the Head of Service, Ahmad Aliyu Liman, with the sensitive task of reshuffling treasury staff.

A leaked memo showed the redeployment of senior civil servants, including Idris Bawa, who remains in the Accountant General's office, and Aminu Musa Gusau, now Deputy Accountant General.

The Governor's office has described these changes as part of broader civil service reforms, though critics argue it may be an attempt to contain further leaks.

When Pulse Nigeria contacted a source close to the Governor, he neither denied nor confirmed these developments.

Allegations fuel international scrutiny

International and local organisations have called for an impartial investigation into Zamfara's financial dealings, particularly given the accusations linking the Governor to financing banditry.

Human rights groups have raised concerns about the timing of the reshuffle, speculating it could be damage control rather than genuine reform.

As the situation unfolds, Zamfara remains under intense scrutiny, with questions lingering over the state's leadership and its commitment to fighting terrorism.