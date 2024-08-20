ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara govt disowns alleged gunrunner after document linking him to gov emerges

Segun Adeyemi

The alleged letter indicated that Hadeija's appointment was effective from October 27, 2023, and that he would receive a salary according to the terms of service guiding his role.

The Zamfara State government said the alleged document stipulating the appointment of Hadeija Bashir was forged. [Facebook]
The Zamfara State government said the alleged document stipulating the appointment of Hadeija Bashir was forged. [Facebook]

Allegations have emerged suggesting that Hadeija was an appointee of the Zamfara State Government, a claim the government has vehemently denied.

A letter, dated October 27, 2023, purportedly signed by Mal Abubakar M. Nakwada, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, stated that Hadeija had been appointed as the Technical Adviser, Mining, under the Office of the Executive Governor.

The letter read, "I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has approved your appointment at Government House...based on recognition of your experience, competence, and dedication to duty."

The letter further indicated that Hadeija's appointment was effective from October 27, 2023, and that he would receive a salary according to the terms of service guiding his role.

The document also expressed the hope that Hadeija would justify the confidence placed in him by the governor.

However, a source in the State House in Zamfara authoritatively told Pulse Nigeria that the document was forged and disowned its authenticity.

"This document does not exist in the Zamfara State government's records. It is a mischievous attempt by some political rivals to link my principal with the Hadeija saga," the source stated in a WhatsApp message to Pulse Nigeria.

Hadeija, currently in custody, faces multiple charges, including aiding terrorism, money laundering, and other transnational crimes.

Authorities allege that he played a significant role in sponsoring protests, attacks, and blackmailing politicians and officials across northern Nigeria.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

