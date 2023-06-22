ADVERTISEMENT
Zamfara assembly establishes 29 committees

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zamfara State House of Assembly
A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer to the house, Malam Nasiru Biyabiki, said formation of the committees was announced by the Speaker of the house, Alhaji Bilyaminu Moriki, at the assembly’s plenary on Wednesday.

This followed a motion moved for the adoption of the committees by the Majority Leader of the house, Alhaji Bello Mazawaje.

Mazawaje called on the lawmakers to consider the adoption of the composition of the committees.

According to him, the formation of the committees is in accordance with the provisions of section 103 (1), (2) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Order VIII, Rule 4 (a), (b) and (c) of the Zamfara State House of Assembly Standing Orders, 2012.

After unanimous approval of the motion, the lawmakers pledged to work towards achieving the aims and objectives of the committees.

The speaker, while adopting the committeees, said the 7th assembly in the state would ensure successful people-oriented legislature.

“We will continue to observe our fundamental responsibilities in lawmaking process, representation and oversight assignments.

“I am calling on the committee chairmen and members to justify the confidence reposed on them.

“You have to work hand-in-hand with your secretaries and relevant MDAs for you to succeed in your respective assignments,”, he quoted the speaker.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zamfara assembly establishes 29 committees

