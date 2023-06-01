The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zamfara airlifts 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi

News Agency Of Nigeria

He also said that the state government had sensitised the pilgrims on what was expected of them during the pilgrimage.

Zamfara airlifts 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi [Daily Post]
Zamfara airlifts 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

The Secretary of the commission, Alhaji Anas Shuaibu, confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Gusau, after releasing six flights to Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto.

Shuaibu said the commission had secured Visas for all the 3,100 state intending pilgrims, adding that the remaining pilgrims will soon be airlift to the holy land for the exercise.

He also said that the state government had sensitised the pilgrims on what was expected of them during the pilgrimage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The secretary further explained that each flight consisted of Hajj officials from the state, medical personnel, scholars and other stakeholders, and each pilgrim had been vaccinated while females were tested for pregnancy before their departure.

According to him, Federal Government agencies, including NDLEA, Immigration and Customs, have also educated the pilgrims on dangers attached to carrying prohibited items.

He however disclosed that only one woman had been sent back to Nigeria based on Passport issue, but she had returned to Madinah for the exercise after resolving her challenge.

He urged the intending pilgrims to fear Allah in all their dealings while in the holy land and beyond.

Shuaibu explained that the state government had put everything in place to ensure safety, comfort and welfare of the pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which decent accommodation was secured in Madinah and Makkah.

ADVERTISEMENT

He therefore called on the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country by avoiding any act that could tarnish their image and that of the nation.

Shuaibu said their current challenge was the hike in petroleum price as they had to transport the pilgrims from Gusau to Sokoto because of the absence of an airport in the state.

The scribe commended the efforts of the state government along with security agencies, first aid groups, individuals and other organisations for their support and cooperation towards ensuring a successful Hajj operation.

The six flights were recorded on Thursday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara airlifts 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi

Zamfara airlifts 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi

Gov. Yusuf announces 6 appointments for agencies of Kano Govt

Gov. Yusuf announces 6 appointments for agencies of Kano Govt

Women are architects of their own political woes, says Anambra lawmaker

Women are architects of their own political woes, says Anambra lawmaker

Tinubu, APC, INEC oppose admission of Atiku’s documents in evidence

Tinubu, APC, INEC oppose admission of Atiku’s documents in evidence

Ex- Imo Chief of Staff lauds Tinubu on fuel subsidy

Ex- Imo Chief of Staff lauds Tinubu on fuel subsidy

Subsidy removal is in the interest of Nigerians, says ex minister Adegoroye

Subsidy removal is in the interest of Nigerians, says ex minister Adegoroye

Tobacco kills 8m people globally every year , says WHO

Tobacco kills 8m people globally every year , says WHO

Gender advocate urges parents to educate girls about menstrual circle

Gender advocate urges parents to educate girls about menstrual circle

Bauchi gets new NSCDC commandant

Bauchi gets new NSCDC commandant

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others