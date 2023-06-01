Zamfara airlifts 2,500 pilgrims to Saudi

The Secretary of the commission, Alhaji Anas Shuaibu, confirmed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Gusau, after releasing six flights to Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto.

Shuaibu said the commission had secured Visas for all the 3,100 state intending pilgrims, adding that the remaining pilgrims will soon be airlift to the holy land for the exercise.

He also said that the state government had sensitised the pilgrims on what was expected of them during the pilgrimage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The secretary further explained that each flight consisted of Hajj officials from the state, medical personnel, scholars and other stakeholders, and each pilgrim had been vaccinated while females were tested for pregnancy before their departure.

According to him, Federal Government agencies, including NDLEA, Immigration and Customs, have also educated the pilgrims on dangers attached to carrying prohibited items.

He however disclosed that only one woman had been sent back to Nigeria based on Passport issue, but she had returned to Madinah for the exercise after resolving her challenge.

He urged the intending pilgrims to fear Allah in all their dealings while in the holy land and beyond.

Shuaibu explained that the state government had put everything in place to ensure safety, comfort and welfare of the pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which decent accommodation was secured in Madinah and Makkah.

ADVERTISEMENT

He therefore called on the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and the country by avoiding any act that could tarnish their image and that of the nation.

Shuaibu said their current challenge was the hike in petroleum price as they had to transport the pilgrims from Gusau to Sokoto because of the absence of an airport in the state.

The scribe commended the efforts of the state government along with security agencies, first aid groups, individuals and other organisations for their support and cooperation towards ensuring a successful Hajj operation.