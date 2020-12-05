Following the killing of dozens of rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists, the 36 state governors in Nigeria have resolved to meet President Muhammadu Buhari as soon as possible.

The governors were reported to have taken the decision at the 22nd meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

At the meeting, the governors were briefed by the delegation they sent to commiserate with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on December 1, 2020, after the gruesome killing of the farmers, The Nation reports.

In a communique issued in Abuja on Friday, December 4, 2020, the governors agreed to support the necessary reforms that will result in a police force that works for all.

They said, “As an immediate to medium-term measure, members agreed to pay close attention to the conduct of police officers across the country in order to get them and other internal security operatives fully back to work as they have not been functioning to full capacity since the EndSARS protests with the attendant security exposure to the safety of lives and properties of the ordinary citizens.”

NGF also urges FG and ASUU to resolve their differences

On the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the governors advised the federal government and the union to resolve their difference to allow students return to schools.

Minister of Labour and Emplyment, Dr Chris Ngige and the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi. (Legit).

They urged both parties to “hasten the implementation of the truce elements in their resolutions so as to allow schools reopen immediately.”

Students of tertiary institutions across the country have been at home for over eight months since their lecturers embarked on an indefinite strike action in March.

But during its last meeting with representatives of the federal government led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja, on Friday, November 27, 2020, the union agreed to end the ongoing industrial action after meeting with its organs.