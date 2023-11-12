ADVERTISEMENT
YPP ward Chairman in Anambra shot dead ahead of rerun election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased was rushed to a hospital in Adazi Ani which could not save him before he was moved to the teaching hospital, Nnewi, where he was confirmed dead.

Chinwe Nnabuife, member (YPP) representing Orumba North and Orumba South Federal Constituency of Anambra in the National Assembly confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday

Moghalu until his death was the ward chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Agbiligba Nanka.

He was shot in the leg and stomach shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting he organised for the Nnabuife on Saturday ahead of the yet-to-scheduled rerun election in the ward following the decision of the election petition tribunal and Court of Appeal.

Nnabuife said they had a fruitful meeting and had departed the venue barely one hour when the news of the tragic murder of the ward chairman and grassroots politician reached her.

She described the murder of her supporter as “inhumane and devastating

She said the deceased was rushed to a hospital in Adazi Ani which could not save him before he was moved to the teaching hospital, Nnewi, where he was confirmed dead.

“Yes, it was my ward chairman that was gunned down, it was not up to one hour after I left him after a stakeholders meeting that I was called and told he was shot and dead.

“The tribunal and Court of Appeal had ruled that we should have a runoff election within 90 days, that is why we started mobilising and preparing.

“It is a black Sunday for me, he was killed in his own village by assailants who eyewitnesses said called him saboteur three times while shooting him. The runoff is actually in that area.

“It is painful, they just killed a family man and a great political ally,” she said.

CP Aderemi Adeoye, Commissioner of Police in Anambra who confirmed the incident, said whoever was responsible for the killing will have a date with the law.

Adeoye said, “We shall definitely follow it up and whoever is responsible for killing him will have a date with the hangman.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

