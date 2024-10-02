Youths protest, demand removal of Ondo INEC REC ahead November governorship poll

The youths, who marched through major roads in Akure and finally to the INEC State office in Alagbaka carrying placards with different inscriptions, on Wednesday, called for the removal of Babalola before the November 16 governorship election.

Some of the placards had inscriptions such as “INEC Must Do the Needful; and “We Are Demanding for REC Removal’’ among others,

Babalola, who became REC in the state on December 18, 2023, was alleged to be romancing a particular political party in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Ijanusi Olawale, alleged that the REC had been unprofessional in the conduct of her duties and could undermine the election process.

“The youths are demanding a free and fair election and we want INEC not to be biased, but transparent and ensure free and fair governorship election in the state,” he said.

Addressing the protesters, Biodun Amosu, Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, commended the youths for their peaceful protest and assured them that their votes would count.

Amosu said “One thing we must confirm is that peaceful protest is allowed in our democracy.

“To us, you have not done anything bad. Thank you for being peaceful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the allegations against the REC would be handled at the national headquarters of the electoral body.

“We have heard your demands, but we can assure you that once you have your agents in your polling booths, you protect your votes, nothing can happen.

“And with the calibre of officers here, we can assure you, we will always work to ensure that your votes count.

“Please, cooperate with us, work with us, and let us work together. We will look at the various issues.