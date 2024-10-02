ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Youths protest, demand removal of Ondo INEC REC ahead November governorship poll

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Ijanusi Olawale, alleged that the REC had been unprofessional in the conduct of her duties and could undermine the election process.

Youths protest, demand removal of Ondo INEC REC ahead November governorship poll
Youths protest, demand removal of Ondo INEC REC ahead November governorship poll

Recommended articles

The youths, who marched through major roads in Akure and finally to the INEC State office in Alagbaka carrying placards with different inscriptions, on Wednesday, called for the removal of Babalola before the November 16 governorship election.

Some of the placards had inscriptions such as “INEC Must Do the Needful; and “We Are Demanding for REC Removal’’ among others,

Babalola, who became REC in the state on December 18, 2023, was alleged to be romancing a particular political party in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Ijanusi Olawale, alleged that the REC had been unprofessional in the conduct of her duties and could undermine the election process.

The youths are demanding a free and fair election and we want INEC not to be biased, but transparent and ensure free and fair governorship election in the state,” he said.

Addressing the protesters, Biodun Amosu, Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, commended the youths for their peaceful protest and assured them that their votes would count.

Amosu said “One thing we must confirm is that peaceful protest is allowed in our democracy.

“To us, you have not done anything bad. Thank you for being peaceful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the allegations against the REC would be handled at the national headquarters of the electoral body.

“We have heard your demands, but we can assure you that once you have your agents in your polling booths, you protect your votes, nothing can happen.

“And with the calibre of officers here, we can assure you, we will always work to ensure that your votes count.

“Please, cooperate with us, work with us, and let us work together. We will look at the various issues.

''We can assure you that the issue will be adequately attended to, but one important thing is that votes will count in Ondo State,” the INEC Administrative Secretary said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Youths protest, demand removal of Ondo INEC REC ahead November governorship poll

Youths protest, demand removal of Ondo INEC REC ahead November governorship poll

Ex-Seaman Abbas Haruna fairly tried by military court martial – DHQ

Ex-Seaman Abbas Haruna fairly tried by military court martial – DHQ

PDP leaders storm INEC office to protest Edo poll result, insist Ighodalo won

PDP leaders storm INEC office to protest Edo poll result, insist Ighodalo won

Obasanjo to chair Kano agricultural transformation workshop

Obasanjo to chair Kano agricultural transformation workshop

Idris gifts land cruisers to 4 First-Class Emirs, recognises role in State peace

Idris gifts land cruisers to 4 First-Class Emirs, recognises role in State peace

Nasarawa Electoral Commission sets November 2 for local government elections

Nasarawa Electoral Commission sets November 2 for local government elections

Court to rule on Emir Ado-Bayero's mini palace renovation case, October 10

Court to rule on Emir Ado-Bayero's mini palace renovation case, October 10

Oyo Govt to recruit 791 new civil service officers, the highest in 20 years

Oyo Govt to recruit 791 new civil service officers, the highest in 20 years

Rivers Police deny sealing RSIEC office, claim presence is solely for security

Rivers Police deny sealing RSIEC office, claim presence is solely for security

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banditry will end soon by God's grace – NCS Zonal Coordinator in Katsina

Banditry will end soon by God's grace – NCS Zonal Coordinator in Katsina

Bauchi parents protest 40% hike in private school fees amid economic strain

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops [NAN]

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality