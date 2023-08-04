ADVERTISEMENT
Youth advocate hails Tinubu over ministerial list, urges quality delivery

Nurudeen Shotayo

The communications expert said appointing youths may also reduce the brain drain and ‘japa’ syndrome witnessed in the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
While speaking with journalists in Lagos, Oloruntobi explained that appointing youths and women as ministers would bring several benefits to the government and society as a whole.

Recall that the Senate, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, received the second list of 19 ministerial nominees submitted by Tinubu in addition to the 28 previously submitted last week.

Among the youths who were nominated are Bosun Tijani and Beta Edu (Cross River), who is also one of the women on the list alongside Nkiruka Onyejiocha (Abia), Hannatu Musawa (Katsina), Doris Uzoka (Imo), Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (Anambra) and Stella Okotete (Delta).

The youth advocate listed one of the benefits of appointing youths to include giving the government fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.

He stated that though age should not be the sole criterion for ministerial appointments, a diverse and well-balanced cabinet would often be more effective.

He urged the president not to relent in the appointment of youths to ensure participatory and inclusive governance.

“When young people see fellow youths holding positions of power, they are more likely to engage with the political process and become more interested in civic participation. This can lead to increased voter turnout and civic involvement among the youth.

“Younger ministers often have a different worldview and experience, which can lead to the introduction of innovative policies and solutions. They are more likely to be in touch with current trends and the needs of the younger population, helping to address contemporary challenges effectively,” he added.

He also noted that by appointing youths, Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated the willingness to ensure representation and equity in governance.

According to him, the appointments of young professionals and women by Tinubu are unprecedented.

Oloruntobi, however, urged the young nominees to prioritise future-focused policies, saying, “Appointing youths as ministers would promote better representation and inclusivity in governance.

"It will also ensure that the perspectives and concerns of young people are heard and considered in policy-making, leading to more balanced and comprehensive decision-making processes.

“I appeal to the younger nominees to prioritise long-term planning and sustainable policies that will have a lasting positive impact on future generations when appointed. They should be more interested in creating a better future as they will be directly affected by the outcomes of their decisions.”

The communications expert also said appointing youths may also reduce the brain drain and ‘japa’ syndrome witnessed in the country, adding that the tendency for talent retention was higher.

Oloruntobi said, “Young ministers tend to be more tech-savvy and familiar with the latest advancements in technology. This can be advantageous in leveraging technology to improve government services, enhance transparency, and streamline administrative processes.

“Young people may be more likely to stay or return to their home country if they see opportunities for their generation to be involved in decision-making and governance. This can help with talent retention and attract skilled young professionals to contribute to the nation's development.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

